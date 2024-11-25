Joyce M. Cotton, a resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at the age of 72.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Andy Cotton; daughter, Kimberly Borne and husband Andre; grandsons, A.J. and Sebastian Borne; and brother, Billy Ray Doty.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Rachael Doty; siblings, Lawrence Doty, Don Doty and Barbra Gibson.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave, Gray) from 10:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM.

Joyce was a devoted wife and mother. She was also a devoted Christian and enjoyed serving in her church cooking meals for APOR. Joyce was a faithful attendant to Covenant Sisters. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.