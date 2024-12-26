Juanita Thibodeaux Gallo, 86, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2024.

She is survived by her five children, Tom Gallo (Lynn), Ronnie Gallo (Vickie), Johnny Gallo (Cheri), Donnia Porche, and Ronda Crockett (Michael); sisters, Jerraline Serpas and Brenda Gotreau; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Joseph Gallo, Jr.; granddaughter, Tanya M. Porche; parents, Ruben “Turk” Thibodeaux and Odile Olivier Thibodeaux; brother, Walter Thibodeaux; and niece, Monica Thibodeaux.

Juanita was devoted to her faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and she had a very strong belief in the hope of the Ressurection, Acts 24:15. Throughout the years, she visited and worshiped at many kingdom halls. She met many brothers and sisters that she loved and considered her family.

No Services are scheduled at this time.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Catherine’s Hospice for their care and compassion.

