It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Judith “Judy” Thibodeaux Vice, a beloved mother, artist, and friend, who departed this life on July 26, 2025, at the age of 83. Born on December 31, 1941, in Houma, Louisiana, Judy was a radiant spirit whose love for her family and her passion for art enriched the lives of all who knew her.

Judy’s artistic talents went beyond the canvas; she had a remarkable ability to infuse beauty and joy into everyday moments. Her home was a sanctuary filled with her artistic expressions, each piece telling a story of love, warmth, and faith. A devout believer, Judy’s unwavering faith in God was a guiding light throughout her life, inspiring those around her to embrace kindness and compassion. Judy served as a eucharistic minister at Annunziata church.

Judy is survived by her loving children, Steve (Marsha) Brown, Barry Brown and Kevin (Jennifer) Brown; grandchildren, Michael Miller, Katie Brown; great grandchildren, Mason Miller, Liam Miller; sister, Rose Stahl. Her family will always carry the legacy of her love and the teachings of a mother who cherished every moment spent with them. Judy’s friends, who were like family, will forever remember her infectious smile and the way she made everyone feel special, valued, and loved.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Irving Thibodeaux, Germain Thibodeaux; sister, Linda Thibodeaux and brother Gene Thibodeaux

As we remember Judy, we celebrate a life filled with creativity, kindness, and unwavering faith. Her spirit will continue to live in the hearts of those she touched, reminding us all of the importance of love and connection.

Funeral services will be held in celebration of Judy’s remarkable life, and the details will be shared at a later date. The family invites all who knew and loved her to come together to honor her memory and the profound impact she had on our lives.

Thank you, Judy, for your love, your art, and the indelible mark you’ve left on our hearts. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.