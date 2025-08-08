Judith Thibodaux, 83, a beloved mother, cherished sister, and dear friend entered into her eternal rest on July 30, 2025, at the age of 83. Born on August 19, 1941, in Houma, Louisiana, Judith was a vibrant spirit whose warmth touched the lives of all who knew her.

Judith devoted over 20 years of her life as a library assistant at South Terrebonne High School, where she fostered a love of reading in countless students. Her passion for education and commitment to nurturing young minds were hallmarks of her career, earning her the respect and affection of both colleagues and students alike.

A devout Catholic, Judith found strength and solace in her faith, which guided her through life’s challenges. She cherished close bonds with her family, especially her beloved sisters, with whom she spent joyful afternoons at the casino, always sharing laughter and creating lasting memories. Judith’s love for reading not only enriched her own life but also inspired those around her to find joy in the small things.

Judith is survived by her daughter Stephanie Thibodaux, her sisters; Nancy Kozak, Christine Bergeron and Aimee Bourg and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Judith is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Henry Joseph Thibodaux, her parents, Ezra and Milda Redden, and her brother Wayne Redden.

A visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 9, 2025 from 9 AM to 11 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 AM at Annuziata Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

A special thank you to The Haydel Family Practice, Haydel Memorial Hospice, Vital Caring Home Health and Mary Bourg Perkins for their care and support in her last days.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Judith Thibodaux.