It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Judy Ayers Bryant, a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Judy was born on October 24, 1944, in Houma, Louisiana, where she spent her life creating a warm and loving home for her family. She left us peacefully on February 2, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, compassion, and selflessness.

Judy was a Beautician, before devoting her life to her children and home. She poured her heart into everything she did. She was a master at turning a house into a home, always keeping the door open to all of her children’s friends, to prioritizing her family’s needs above her own. She was especially passionate about ensuring her loved ones were well cared for. Her first joy was always her family, but Judy loved dancing, fishing, and spending time at her camp in Grand Isle. Her unwavering support and dedication were reflected in the endless love she gave to her family. Judy cherished her role as a mother and grandmother and took immense joy in her children and grandchildren. She found delight in every moment spent with them, nurturing their spirits, and celebrating their accomplishments with all the pride a mother/grandmother could muster.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Gerald Bryant, Sr., sister, Linda Ayers; children; Gerald Bryant, Jr. (Tammy), Trent Bryant, Tammy Spaulding (Tony), grandchildren; Gabrielle Bienvenu (Ty), Bethany Billiot (Raymond), Evan Bryant, and one great grandchild Cecelia Bienvenu.

She is welcomed into eternal rest by her cherished parents, Rita Saia Ayers and Jesse Ayers, and her brothers, Jesse “Butch” Ayers and Robert Ayers, who preceded her in death.

In honor of Judy’s life, a Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2025, from 9 AM till time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Lucy Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery #2

Judy will be remembered for her loving spirit, her unwavering support, and the countless ways she enriched the lives of those around her. Her legacy of kindness and compassion will continue to inspire us all. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Samaritan’s Purse for the devastation in North Carolina. P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607 or www.samaritanspurse.org.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Judy A Bryant.