Judy Billiot Deon

Nellie Ann Jaubert Bergeron
March 18, 2025
Gwendolyn Ann Breaux
March 18, 2025
Nellie Ann Jaubert Bergeron
March 18, 2025
Gwendolyn Ann Breaux
March 18, 2025

Judy Billiot Deon, a native of Dulac and a resident of Houma, passed away Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the age of 74.


She is survived by her daughters, Raqual “Rockolynn” Anderson (Carlos “Cordless”), Rachel “T-Pit” Deon, and Regina “G” Decol (Boudreaux); grandchildren, Tyrek “Poodie” Deon (Kayleigh “KK”), Danyka “Dan” Simmons, Dayjah “Day Day” Decol, Deon Anderson, Drayden “Dray” Decol, and Dane Gassery; great grandson, Jeremiah “Baby J” Deon; and brother, Raleigh K. Billiot.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Melton J. Deon; sister, Florence Gregoire; brother, Alcide Chaisson; and parents, Florestine and Felix Billiot.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

March 18, 2025

Gwendolyn Ann Breaux

Read more