Judy Billiot Deon, a native of Dulac and a resident of Houma, passed away Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the age of 74.

She is survived by her daughters, Raqual “Rockolynn” Anderson (Carlos “Cordless”), Rachel “T-Pit” Deon, and Regina “G” Decol (Boudreaux); grandchildren, Tyrek “Poodie” Deon (Kayleigh “KK”), Danyka “Dan” Simmons, Dayjah “Day Day” Decol, Deon Anderson, Drayden “Dray” Decol, and Dane Gassery; great grandson, Jeremiah “Baby J” Deon; and brother, Raleigh K. Billiot.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Melton J. Deon; sister, Florence Gregoire; brother, Alcide Chaisson; and parents, Florestine and Felix Billiot.

Services will be held at a later date.

