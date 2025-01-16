Judy M. Breaux Babin, age 79, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Michelle Lapeyrouse (Todd) and Christina Bourg (Joseph); and her grandchildren, Micheal Lapeyrouse, Brian Lapeyrouse, Ty Bourg, Maya Bourg, and Kyra Bourg.

Judy was preceded in passing by her parents, Curtis Breaux and Irene Lajaunie Breaux; and her sister, Margaret B. Cunningham.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at Holy Rosary Church beginning at 9:00am until the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held in Holy Rosary Cemetery.