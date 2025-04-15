Judy T. Adams, a native and resident of Choctaw, passed away Sunday, April 13, 2025 at the age of 75.

Judy was an honorary member of the Choctaw Volunteer Fire Department. She enjoyed helping out at the “World’s Fair” and playing bingo. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time or talking with them. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, William “T-Boo” Adams Jr. (Jennifer) and Chermaine Arabie; grandchildren, Cierra Tate (Cody), Rylee Arabie, Zachary Adams and Annabelle Adams; great-grandchildren, Javin Tate and Nova Tate; sisters, Sandra Ricouard, Joan Peltier and Phyllis Cortez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William “Wa-Wa” Adams Sr.; parents, John and Elise Thibodaux; and sister, Kathy Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at the Choctaw Volunteer Fire Department station from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Interment will take place at a later date.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com <http://www.samartfuneralhome.com>

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with her arrangements.