Judy Trahan Guidry, 75, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

She is survived by her daughters, Greta K.G. Landry (Al) and Margo Guidry Bourgeois (Shelli); grandchildren, Keria Rivero (Chris) and Kelsie Nazio (Joseph); great-grandchildren, Greyson Gros, Declan Gros, Jaxson Rivero, Madelyn Nazio, and Kohen Nazio; and many extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Kelly James Guidry; parents, Emile Trahan and Gladys Adams Trahan; and sister, Loretta LeBoeuf.

Judy will forever be remembered as the beloved matriarch and the glue that would bind the family together. She enjoyed taking care of her family through her love of cooking and making sure they were safe and happy. Judy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm until the Funeral Service at 6:00 pm.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.