It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Julia A. Marcel, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and devoted member of the Dularge community. Born on August 9, 1937, in Dularge, LA, Julia departed this life on January 23, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and community spirit.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Eloi Cemetery.

Julia is survived by her children, Yvonne Legendre (Perel), Julie Minter (Leslie), and Barry “Cuda” Marcel; daughter-in-law, Sandra Marcel; grandchildren, Kati Antill (Troy), Tiffanie Thibodeaux, Jessica White (Jamie); and great-grandchildren, Addison White, Kirsten “Kiki” Antill, Cooper Antill, and Hudson Antill.

She was preceded in passing by her loving husband, Millard Marcel, Sr.; son, Millard “Ka’dee” Marcel, Jr.; parents, Claude Aycock and Olivia Babin Aycock; and brothers, Louis Aycock, Emmanuel Aycock, and Eugene Aycock.

In addition to her commitment to family, Julia was known for her compassionate heart within the community. She founded a small organization called Angels on Wheels, devoted to helping those in need, showcasing her unwavering desire to support and uplift others. Julia found pleasure in the simple joys of life—sitting on her front porch watching the world go by, taking scenic drives, and occasionally visiting the local casino for a touch of excitement.

Julia A. Marcel will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for her warmth, her laughter, and her dedication to her family and her community. May she rest in eternal peace.