Julie Marie Blanchard, age 73, a native and resident of Chauvin, LA passed away on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA.

Julie loved her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Julie enjoyed roses and playing cards with her sisters. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Julie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Daniel Anthony Blanchard; son, Kevin (Leslie) Blanchard; grandson, Chase (Kaitlyn) Blanchard; brothers: Glenn (Christine) Martin and Chris (Patty) Martin; sisters: Peggy Marie, Myra (Fred Sr.) Falgout, Kathy (Michael) Menser and Debbie (Keith Sr.) Cologne; and great-grandchildren: Sophia Clark, Tucker Clark, Remington Blanchard, and Weston Blanchard.

She was preceded in death by her son, Casey John Blanchard; parents: Julius and Alberta Martin; sister, Maria Martin; and brother-in-law, Mack Marie.

