Julius E. Gregoire, 69, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, April 18, 2025.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Boquet; daughter, Heather Gregoire (John); step children, Shanna Rutledge (Jordan), James Shanahan, and Logan Boquet (Rainie); grandchildren, Rylan Richoux, Haylee Richoux, Carson Richoux, Reese Adams, and Jaxon Adams; sister, Lydia Duthu (Ted); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Mitch Gregoire; parents, Albert and Mary Gregoire; siblings, Antoine Gregoire, Joseph Gregoire, Mary Gregoire Trosclair, Gertie Gregoire Pierre, Pearly Gregoire Parfait, and Paul Gregoire; granddaughter, Madison Richoux; and nephew, Mike Parfait.

Julius was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and was loved by his family and friends. He enjoyed cooking and playing the poker machines. Julius was a kind and generous man that would go out of his way to help anyone he could, and loved to bring joy to others. Julius definitely left an imprint on everyone’s hearts and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.