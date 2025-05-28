Julius Fanguy passed away on May 23, 2025 into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, due to complications from a recent stroke. He was born on December 10, 1936 in Houma, Louisiana to Shelly and Lucille Fanguy and was a lifelong resident of Bayou Blue. Julius is preceded in death by his infant brother Floyd; his parents; four other siblings, Elodie Blades (Victor Marlborough and Thomas Blades), Shirley Fournier (Earl), Charles (Betty) and Lawrence Fanguy; in-laws, Holmes Canafax, Tom McAdams and Gerald Barrilleaux; and an infant great grandson, David Michael Fanguy. Also preceding him were in-laws Loveless and Maybel Cunningham; and their children Leroy (Eta), Horace (Adeline), Lloyd, Jason, Anna Parks (Gerald.)

Surviving Julius is his beloved wife of 70 years Roberta Cunningham Fanguy; their three sons, Guy (Glenda), Kevin (former wife Candy, deceased wife Caroline and current fiancé Donna LeBouef), Brent (Debbie.) The “Apples of His Eye” were his grandchildren, Rebecca, Jesse (Heather), Jacob, Joshua (Ryan), Sarah Oliver (John) and Matthew; great grandchildren, Katherine Saltee, Isabella and Brianna Boquet, Hailey, Alana, Luke and Gabriel. Also surviving Julius are his siblings, Helena McAdams-Barrilleaux, Rosetta Canafax, Hugh-Paul Fanguy (JoAnne); and In-laws, Edith Fanguy, Gloria Cunningham, Elaine Domangue, Michelle Cunningham; and numerous nieces and nephews of four generations.

Julius cherished life and was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He spent over 42 years working as a master welder where he enjoyed using his creativity to repair and build anything. Many of those years were spent with Shell Oil maintaining oil platforms and pipelines. He worked very hard, made many lifelong friends and provided a wonderful life for his wife and children. He had a camper that he hauled around the country during summer vacations, sharing experiences with his children. He drove as far south as Key West and as far west as Yellowstone National Park, where he got in trouble for digging a rain trench and catching fish for dinner.

He built two camps to fulfill his love of fishing and hunting. In 1968, he and his brother Hugh-Paul built the hunting camp on Turtle Bayou where many great times were had over 50 years with their families and friends. In 1972, he and Roberta built the fishing camp on Lake Decade, where they spent countless days fishing and enjoying time with the children and grandchildren- water skiing, tubing, singing and dancing.

Julius retired from welding in 1995 and began acquiring rental properties keeping both he and Roberta very busy. Julius was very, very proud of the property known as the Fanguy Estate on Bayou Blue. He worked hard his entire life to preserve and nurture it to share with future generations. His favorite pastime was riding his four-wheeler with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often taking them to the “Treasure Island” he created at the back bayou. Through joyful song, imaginative play, and exploration of his family’s property, he made their childhoods uniquely special.

His long and loving marriage to Roberta is a testament to his character and a model for future generations. He loved her cooking and enjoyed sharing their bounties with family and friends. LaCasa del Sol Mexican Restaurant was their favorite place for outings. For forty years they went nearly every week enjoying the food, staff, patrons and the band. Not a shy man, he often requested to perform. His favorite songs to sing were “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and the “Green Green Grass of Home.”

He had an inspiring zest for life, a warm heart, and a remarkable sense of humor. He will be remembered for his gifted storytelling, positivity and most of all for the way he cared for his family. Although he will be greatly missed, those that love him have many incredible memories to cherish and stories to retell, carrying on his beautiful legacy.

Please join us in remembrance and celebrate his life:

Monday, June 2, 2025

St. Louis Catholic Church

2226 Bayou Blue Road

Houma, Louisiana 70364

8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Family Visitation

9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Public Visitation

11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Mass

12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Graveside Service

12:30 pm – Gathering St Louis Gathering center

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored serve the family of Julius Guy Fanguy.