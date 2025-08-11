June Anne Duplantis Dupre, 84, a native and resident of Houma, joined the angels on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Wayne Jude Dupre; daughters, Lisa (Craig) Comeaux and Laura (Reggie) Pontiff; stepchildren, Leslie (Matthew) Brodnax and Andrew Dupre; grandchildren, Sara (Tony) Marie, Zachary Comeaux, Matthew Comeaux, Madison Pontiff, Jonathan (Victoria) Dupre, Kyle Dupre, Ethan (Simone) Dupre, and Sarabeth Dupre, Hayden Brodnax, and Pierce Brodnax, and Tyler Dupre; great-grandchildren, Zoe Marie, Justin Marie, Austin Marie, Marigold Dupre, and Rosemary Dupre; sister, Joy Duplantis; and many extended family members and beloved friends. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Louis Jude.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard Louis Duplantis and Theresa Trahan Duplantis; and stepson, Gary Dupre.

June will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, “Mammaw”, sister, and friend to all. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, gardening, singing and dancing, and having fun. She never met a stranger, and had an infectious smile and laugh that would light up any room she walked into. June had a huge golden heart and would be there for anyone and everyone. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, August 11, 2025 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9:00 am until The Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II. The family asks at June’s request to wear bright colors to celebrate her colorful life.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Heritage Manor of Houma for taking excellent care of our “Junie Bug”. The family would also like to thank her doctor, Dr. Dicky Haydel and her neighbor, Harold Benoit for taking care of all her needs.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.