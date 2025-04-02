Junius Jean LeBoeuf Jr., 82, of Chauvin, LA died on April 2, 2025.

He is survived by his sister, Fay Domangue; brother, Freddy (Susan) LeBoeuf; Goddaughter, Wendy Lirette; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Junius LeBoeuf, Sr. and Mabel Smith LeBoeuf; sister, Gail Ragas; brothers: Richard Ibos, Leo LeBoeuf, Dennis LeBoeuf, Jesse LeBoeuf, Roy LeBoeuf, and Walter LeBoeuf.

The family would like o give special thanks to Debra “Ba-boo” Duval for all the years of caring for him and loving him like a brother. Thanks to Dr. Fadi Abou-Issa for all his years of medical care along with the staff of Heritage Manor Nursing Home.

