Ka’adissey Adje’ Woods, 21, passed away on May 27, 2025 at May 27, 2025. Born, March 19, 2004 she as a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux.

Services will be held at 1311 Renee Dr. in Thibodaux on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM.

Ka’adissey is survived by her fiancé’, Jonterius Lewis; children, Jendaya Lewis and Karbon Lewis; siblings, Jevon Brown, Karribean Brown, Keye’ Brown, Kalaye’ Woods, Kareena Iliasu, Tatyanna Woods; grandmothers, Angela Brown and Betty Woods; great grandmothers, Ernestine Nells and JoAnn P. Queen; best friend, Rickenya Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Karriem Woods and Raschwann Brown Woods.

