Karen Hernandez Hebert, 61, passed away on February 16, 2025 at 12:21 pm. Born on July 1, 1963, she was a native of Napoleonville and resident of Labadieville.

Friends and family will be received at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Plattenville, LA on Friday, February 21, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Karen is survived by her son, Brennan Hebert (Miranda); grandchildren, Kate and Kye Hebert; siblings, Kim Roundtree (Gwain), Brice “Boozie” Hernandez (Cynthia), Wade Hernandez (Carla).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry Joseph Hernandez and Margaret Savoy Hernandez; son, Justin Hebert.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.