Karen Wade Stafford Henry, age 87, has passed away peacefully on June 5, 2025.

She was born on June 30, 1937 in Lake Charles but lived happily in Houma.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation and celebration of life on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 2:00pm until service time with memorial services beginning at 4:00pm.

Karen is survived by her son, Richard ‘Dicky’ Williams Jr. and wife Brenda; her daughters, Stacey Lirette and husband Lyle, and Leslie Canter; step son, Robert Henry; her brothers, Stephen and Michael Wade; her grandchildren, Alexis, Kate, Andrew, Morgan, Chloe, and Luke; 10 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded into death by her loving husband Robert ‘Bob’ Henry; her parents, Raymond and Margaret ‘Vella’ Stafford; and her grandsons Daniel and Wade Theriot.

Karen retired from Progressive Bank where she was known as the ‘voice of the bank’ for 30 years. She had a kind heart particularly for her grandchildren and animals. She loved entertaining and especially looked forward to hosting holidays for her family. She was beautiful inside and out and will be sorely missed by all that knew her.

The family would like to thank The Broadway Elder for their special care.