Karla Babin

December 14, 1959 – December 4, 2024

Karla Marie Babin, 64, of Houma, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2024, after a brief health battle. A native and lifelong resident of Houma, Karla was a beloved sister, aunt, and friend.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Karla is survived by her brothers, Delvin “Danny Boy” (Linda) Babin, Jr., Gary Babin, Donovan (Jackie) Babin, and Barry (Linda) Babin; her sister, Janice (Ranis) Avet; and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Delvin Joseph Babin, Sr. and Agnes Marie Crochet Babin.

Although Karla never had children of her own, she treasured her nieces and nephews, loving them as her own. She had a deep appreciation for family, and her devotion to them was unmatched. Karla was an avid fisherman and found joy in the great outdoors. As a proud member of the ‘Bayou Sistas,’ she embraced the camaraderie and friendship of her group, sharing many fond memories together. Mardi Gras was a special time of year for Karla, and she looked forward to celebrating the festivities each season.

Karla honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1982 to 1992 as a Vehicle Operator Dispatcher. During her time in service, she received several accolades, including the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Overseas (Korea) Short Tour Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award, and Small Arms Expert Marksmanship.

In 2022, Karla retired from Fletcher Technical Community College after 20.5 years of dedicated service as a Maintenance Repairer.

Karla is now reunited with her parents, resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Her family and friends will forever remember her warmth and unwavering love for those she held dear.

The family would like to thank the VA, Terrebonne General Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, The Oaks of Houma, and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion.