Katherine “Kathy” Waguespack Blanchard, 71, passed away on January 25, 2025. Kathy was born on February 7, 1953 in Napoleonville, LA to parents A. Ray Waguespack and Joyce Percle Waguespack.

Friends and family are invited to attend services on Saturday, February 1, 2025 with a visitation beginning at 9:00 AM until service time at St. Philomena Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wayne “Cat” Blanchard; children, Kristie Blanchard Nettles (Adrian Nagim), Leah Blanchard Pipsair (Jeremy); grandchildren, Jessica Rebstock, Alexis Landry (Chandler), Gabrielle Nettles, Kathryn Pipsair, Cohen Pipsair; great grandchildren, Walker, Alyse, and Anderson Landry; sisters, Celeste Cancienne (Tommy), Rachel Landry (Mark), Anne Toloudis (Scott), Mary Beth Guidry (David), and Sandy Waguespack. She is also survived by her godchildren, Lisa Richard and Brandon Templet as well as numerous nieces and nephews who she loved as her own.

She was preceded in death by her parents, A. Ray Waguespack and Joyce Percle Waguespack.

Kathy was an active parishioner of St. Philomena Catholic Church where she volunteered for the Food Pantry. She was also a past member of the Louisiana Assessor’s Ladies Auxiliary.

She had a profound love and commitment to her family, particularly her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She took great pleasure in spoiling all of them, always putting their needs first.

The family would like to thank her caregiver, Phyllis Daigle for the compassionate care that she provided as well as her loving godchild, Lisa Richard.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.