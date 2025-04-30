Kathie Hargon Thompson, age 74, a beloved resident of Houma, LA and native Vidalia, LA passed away peacefully after a long battle on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Born to Henry Perser Hargon and Mamie Dixie Hargon in Natchez, MS, Kathie was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, KK, and friend whose spirit and everlasting kind heart touched the lives of everyone she came across.

A visitation will be held in her honor at Samart Funeral Home (Gray location) on Friday, May 2, 2025 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Kathie will be laid to rest at a later date.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Michael E. Thompson, Sr.; their only son, Dr. Michael Thompson, Jr,; beloved daughter-in-law, Katie Thompson; and her most treasured gifts, her 4 beautiful granddaughters, Sydney, Blair, Emma, and Julia Thompson. She is also survived by her one sister, Jeri Hargon Kelly (Sandy); niece, Wendy Waller; brother-in-law, Mitch Thompson (Jeri); nephews, Ben Thompson (Lindsey) and Patrick Thompson (Melissa); and extended family members who adored her immeasurably.

Kathie was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Henry Perser Hargon and Mamie Dixie Hargon; her cherished grandparents; and niece, Michelle Thompson. She is now reunited with them in eternal peace.

A 1968 graduate of Vidalia High School, Kathie moved to Houma after college with the love of her life, Mike, to raise her family. Known for her everlasting kindness and selflessness, Kathie had the inate ability to make everyone around her feel true, genuine love. Her legacy of kindness and love will continue to inspire us all. Our family is forever grateful to Kathie’s sister, Jeri and her husband Sandy who have spent the last two years living near one another back in North Louisiana. Kathie cherished every second being back near her sister who she loved so much.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Vandebilt Catholic High School.

