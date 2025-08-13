Kathleen Marie Tregre, 63, born December 3, 1961, a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Raceland, Louisiana passed away on August 10, 2025.

A visitation will be held in her honor at a later date.

She is survived by her husband Michael Tregre; son, Brad Trosclair; Daughters, Toshia Boudreaux, Angela Trosclair; brother, Bradley Boudreaux; sisters, Linda Porche, Sandra Collins, and Gwen Boudreaux; and 9 grandchildren, Shane Trosclair, Damien Trosclair, Kristine Trosclair, Tsad’e Deroche, Aaron Jr. Blank, Dradyn Deroche, Julien Trosclair, Lena Deroche, and Serina Trosclair.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Numa and Lena B. Boudreaux; and sister, Mary Roddy.

