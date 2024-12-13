Kathryn “Kitty” Copeland, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on December 10, 2024 at the age of 74.

Kitty cherished her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, shopping, spending time at the casinos and cooking. She had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off her back. Her life was full of adventure and lived it on her own terms with hopeful endings. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Annette Trahan and husband Ricky; grandson, Austin Trahan; sister, Sally C. Porche and husband Will; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” Copeland and Helen Rhodes Copeland; sister, Nancy C. Carlos and husband Donald.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home from 3:00 PM until service time. A religious service will begin at 4:30 PM.

The family would like to thank the numerous doctors and their staff for the loving care, compassion and patience they provided.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com <http://www.samartfuneralhome.com>

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements