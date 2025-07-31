Keith Anthony Foret, Sr., 63, a native of Bayou Blue, passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

He is survived by his children, Keith Foret, Jr. (wife Brandi) and Amanda Foret; mother of his children, Lynn Orgeron; four grandchildren; brothers, Ricky “Pep” Foret (wife Lynn) and David Foret (wife Lisa); sisters, Karen Rhodes (husband Donny) and Linda Foret; and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Mary Ann Foret; brother, Billy Foret; niece, Kayla Foret; best friend and cousin, Troy Foret.

Keith spent his life working in the oilfield. When he was not working, he loved throwing darts in the dart league, watching NASCAR races, and going to the casino. His favorite time was spent at the camp and fishing with his grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 1, 2025 at St. Louis Catholic Church on Bayou Blue at 10:00 AM followed by Funeral Mass at 12:00PM

