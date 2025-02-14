Keith Matherne passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at the age of 73. Keith was born to Elzie and Mildred Matherne on June 23, 1951. He was a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish. He graduated from Terrebonne High School and attended Nicholls State University.

Keith was employed by Terrebonne General Medical Center for 40 years as a respiratory therapist.

Keith is survived nephew, Brett (Julie) Matherne; great-nephew, Hunter Matherne; and sister-in-law, Carol Ann Poith Matherne.

Keith was preceded in death by parents: Elzie and Mildred Thibodaux Matherne; brother, Gerald “Jerry” Matherne; sister, Brenda Matherne; and beloved partner of 42 years, Spencer Gauthreaux.

No funeral services will be held, as it was Keith’s wish that his estate be used for others, rather than himself.

To honor Keith’s memory, donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.