Keith Michael Long, 74, passed away on May 11, 2025 at 11:34 am. Born November 23, 1951, he was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Schriever, LA.

Friends and family will be received at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Friday, May 16, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Keith is survived by his wife, Terry Daigle Long; children, Jason Michael Long (Sadie), Jessica Brunet, Joshua Falgoust; grandchildren, Liam Long and Lainey Long, Kaden and Paisley Borja, Silas Brunet and one grandbaby boy on the way; and nieces and nephews, Mia Burkes Dupre (Ryan), Travis Burkes (Shalaine), Daniel Long (Abby) and their children.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Long, Jr. and Margaret Dugas Long; brother, Rowdy Long; sister, Meryl Long Davis.

