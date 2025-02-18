Kelly Kathleen Jaccuzzo, a native of Marreo, Louisiana and a resident of Houma passed away on February 12, 2025 at the age of 53.

Kelly was a woman who loved deeply and had passion for always wanting to help others. She loved the holidays in Orange Beach, Alabama, cooking for her family and dancing in the kitchen to her favorite swamp pop music. Her proudest achievements were her two daughters Addison and Kayleigh “KK”. You could not remove a smile from Kelly’s face after a song sung by Addison or watching KK finishing a plate of food saying “Gammie this is good.” She dedicated her life to making sure her daughters were tended to and raised right. Kelly’s personality was unforgettable: when she walked into a room, her presence was known, and everyone was her friend, where their needs were more important than hers.

Kelly is survived by her husband of 32 years, Craig Jaccuzzo; daughters, Addison and Kayleigh Jaccuzzo; brothers, Henry Paul Sevin Jr. “PIC” (twin) & wife Emily, Ronald Ricks & wife Patty, Frank Ricks & wife Marie and Kevin Ricks & wife Mary Beth.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Henry; father, Henry Paul Sevin Sr.; grandparents, Lawrence and Melba Sevin; and her beloved Uncle Johnny Mike, Aunt Rita Dufrene, Aunt Shirley Mike, Aunt Joyce Sevin, Uncle Brenton Dufrene, Uncle Troy Sevin and Uncle Jerry Sevin Sr.

The Jaccuzzo Family would like to thank Samart Funeral Home, the men and women of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the meal train program for their outstanding services in addition to the support they received by their friends and family.

The family will have a memorial ceremony at their residence on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 starting at 11:30 am til for anyone wanting to pay their last respects.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.