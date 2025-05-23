Kenneth Edward Bergeron, age 78, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Buquet Bergeron; his daughter, Tanya Bergeron; his grandchildren, Jeremy Duthu, Joshua Duthu, Kailey Dupre, Kody Dupre and Jenna Duthu Wriborg; his great-grandchildren, Adaleigh Duthu and Kye Duthu; his brothers, Dale Bergeron and David Bergeron; and his sister, Carol Bergeron Eagle.

Kenneth was preceded in passing by his parents, Stanley “S.E.” Bergeron, Jr. and Myrtle “Sis” Pellegrin Bergeron; and his daughter Starla Bergeron Dupre.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Bourgeois, Dr. Chesnut, and the staff of Haydel Memorial Hospital.

Services will be held in private at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kenneth Bergeron.