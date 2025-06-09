Kenneth James Pellegrin, age 70, of Montegut, LA passed away on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Kenneth is survived by wife of 50yrs, JoAnn Naquin Pellegrin; daughters: Shawn (Jerod) and Erin (Jeremy); son, Kenneth “Kenny” Jr.(Mindy); mother, Gloria Gomes Pellegrin; brothers: Lloyd, Gilmore “Butch” Jr., and Kirby; grandchildren: Taylor, Lil Kenny III, Kara, Kaleb, and Shelby; and great-grandchild, Andre.

Kenneth was preceded in death his father, Gilmore “Choop” Pellegrin.

Special thanks to the staff of The Suites of Sugar Mill, ACG Hospice, and the friends who supported the family through this difficult time, as well as Father Davis.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.