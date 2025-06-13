It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth “Lanky” Porche announce his passing on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. He passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 69.

Kenneth leaves behind one son, Kyle J. Porche; one granddaughter, Kennidi R. Porche; and father, Gerald T. Porche.

Kenneth was preceded in death by mother, Sylvia Adoue Porche.

A private Christian service will be held at a later date.

