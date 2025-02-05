Kenneth Paul Guidry, 81, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2025. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on February 25, 1943, to Alfred and Maggie Guidry, Kenneth was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His warmth and kindness touched the lives of many.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating his life will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Roddy Guidry; his children, Kurt P. Guidry (Jennifer), Robin Guidry, Elizabeth Christians (Shawn), stepdaughters Kathy Chauvin (Mike), and Cindy Blouin (Randy); his brother, Richard Guidry; his sisters, Linda Waalk (Keith), Sandra Guidry, Felicia Guidry, and Nena Eschete; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was reunited in Heaven with his second wife, Delores Guidry; his parents, Alfred Guidry and Maggie Leonard Guidry; his sister, Eileen Guidry; and his brother, Eric J. Guidry.