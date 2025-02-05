Verda Authement RagenFebruary 5, 2025
Kenneth Paul Guidry, 81, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2025. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on February 25, 1943, to Alfred and Maggie Guidry, Kenneth was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His warmth and kindness touched the lives of many.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating his life will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Roddy Guidry; his children, Kurt P. Guidry (Jennifer), Robin Guidry, Elizabeth Christians (Shawn), stepdaughters Kathy Chauvin (Mike), and Cindy Blouin (Randy); his brother, Richard Guidry; his sisters, Linda Waalk (Keith), Sandra Guidry, Felicia Guidry, and Nena Eschete; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was reunited in Heaven with his second wife, Delores Guidry; his parents, Alfred Guidry and Maggie Leonard Guidry; his sister, Eileen Guidry; and his brother, Eric J. Guidry.