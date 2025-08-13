Kent Leo Folse “Kent-dell”, 69, entered the kindom of heaven on August 09, 2025 at 4:37 AM. Born November 09, 1955 he was a native of Vacherie, LA and resident of Bayou Bouef, LA.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, August 16, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Private burial to be held.

Kent is survived by his daughters, Farrah Lee (Maris) and Betsy Folse (Marcus); 4 grandchildren, Madison Lee, Miles Lee, Max Lee and Roland Daigle; sisters, Cecile F. LeBoeuf (Kenneth “Snap”), Sherry Folse; brother, Wade Folse (Jessica); godmother, Janice Amedee Borne and his puppies Jet and Bandit.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary Anne Amedee Folse; brother in law, Lester Folse, Jr.

Kent had a head of steel but a heart of gold. He was a man of a lot of things but he was his best self while in the boat fishing. When he loved he loved with his whole soul but if you did him wrong you knew about it. His daughters, and dogs were his pride and joy. He loved helping everyone even if it meant giving the last of what he had.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.