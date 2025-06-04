Kevin Paul Boudreaux

June 4, 2025
June 4, 2025

Kevin Paul Boudreaux, age 62, passed away Tuesday, June 3, 2025 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native and resident of Chauvin, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Thursday, June 5, 2025 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue Friday, June 6, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin from 10:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rosalyn Portier Boudreaux; children, Katie Boudreaux, Kyle Boudreaux (Chelsea), Cody Boudreaux (Alexa); grandchildren, Zachary, Brydon, Xander, Karter, Colton, Arabella and Eden; siblings, Norman Boudreaux, Jr. (Leah), Clark Boudreaux (Sheila), Al Boudreaux, Sr. (Tammy), Kelly Smith (Normand).

Kevin is preceded in death by his parents, Norman Boudreaux, Sr. and Shirlene Pellegrin Boudreaux; brother, Bryan Boudreaux.

Kevin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, and always lending a helping hand to all. Mostly, he loved spending time with his family. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and an usher at St. Joseph Church. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

