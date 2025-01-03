Kim Charles Boudreaux, age 70, a native of Morgan City and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Monday, December 30, 2024.

Kim is survived by his wife, Maxine “Mac” Boudreaux; his son, Douglas Boudreaux (Margaret); his daughter, Tessa Boudreaux; his grand-dogs, Bella, Indie, Milldred, and Eleanor; his brothers, Michael Boudreaux (Debbie), Mark Boudreaux (Becky), and Peter Boudreaux (Nancy); and his beloved dog, Ivy.

Kim was preceded in passing by his parents, Dewey Boudreaux and Rosetta Guarisco Boudreaux.

Services for Kim will be announced at a later date.

“Boudreaux”, “Mr. B.”, “Papa B”, “Daddy” was without a doubt one of the best men to walk this earth. He lived life the way he wanted and walked to the beat of his own drum. He was the most dedicated father and a teacher of almost 30 years. Although he was a math teacher for most of his career, he took the most pride in teaching his students about life. His greatest joy was running into former students that remembered his class. He loved to be active and could never sit still for long, always starting and mostly finishing his never ending list of projects. He could fix anything and if he didn’t know how to do something his love for learning took over and he would learn how to do it. He never knew a stranger and was never too shy to ask a question. He was a self proclaimed “master carpenter”, a jack of all trades, a music junkie, and lover of life.

He will be terribly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking for school supply donations in his honor.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kim Boudreaux.