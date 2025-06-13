It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kirk Matthew Trahan, a beloved husband, father, son, and friend, who departed this world on June 5, 2025, in Houma, Louisiana, his lifelong home.

A visitation will take place on Monday, June 16, 2025, from 5 PM to 7 PM at Chauvin Funeral Home.

Born on June 2, 1977, in Houma, Kirk was a simple and easy-going man, cherished by those who knew him. He embraced life with a spirit of adventure, always seeking the thrill of the moment. Known for his handyman skills, Kirk found joy in fixing things and was often found working on projects in his garage, his happy place. He had a knack for handy work and relished the challenge of figuring things out, whether it was a DIY project or a mechanical issue. His compassionate nature extended beyond his profession; he took pride in helping others, often going out of his way to lend a hand or share a smile. He was a passionate adventurer, always planning his next trip and making memories with family and friends. Camping trips and rides on his motorcycle brought him immense joy and were times he treasured dearly. Kirk’s easy-going personality and vibrant spirit made him a true friend to many, always up for an adventure or a good laugh.

To cherish his memories is his loving wife of over 20 years, Stevie LeBlanc Trahan; son, Tyler LeBlanc (Alysse), daughters; Taylor Trahan and Harley Trahan; his granddaughter Evangeline LeBlanc; his mother Irene Boudwin Trahan and his grandmother Eva Galliano Boudwin as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and friends.

He is reunited in Heaven with his father Herman Trahan Sr. and brother Herman Trahan II, grandparents Curtis and Betty “Sue” Trahan and Grandfather Ray Boudwin Sr.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kirk Trahan.