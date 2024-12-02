Krissie Ann Coulon, a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

She is survived by her children, Shelby and Madison; mother, Dorcina Coulon; sisters, Laura Dupont (Jay), Kelli McCorkel (Cocoa), Kasie Coulon (Jonathan) and Kassy Richard (Keith); nieces and nephews, Taylor, Tyler and Kenlie; John and Nicole; Katie; and her godchild, Holden; and numerous Aunts and Uncles.

She was preceded in death by her father, Julian “JuJu” Coulon II; grandparents, Julian and Mary Coulon and Charles and Valvina Tanner; aunts, Paris Pellegrin and Vanessa Tanner; and uncle, Carl Tanner.

Krissie was always proud of Shelby and Madison, constantly boasting of their kindness and beauty. She loved all of her nieces and nephews, affectionately referring to them as “my babies”. One of her favorite pass-times was joking and laughing with family. Krissie had a lifelong love of candy and ice cream and is sure to find her eternal sweet shop in Heaven.

Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die.” John 11:25

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave, Gray) from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.