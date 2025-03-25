Our perfect baby girl, Laken Claire Foret, was born on March 18, 2025 at 12:51 pm, weighing 9.7 ounces and measuring 8.5 inches long. She was baptized into her Catholic faith, met her parents and big brother, and passed peacefully from her mother’s arms into the arms of Jesus after 59 minutes of life.

She is survived by her parents, Caleb Michael Foret and Whitney Claire Blanchard Foret, and her brother, Easton Thomas Foret; her grandparents, Neal and Michol Foret, Sr., Steven and Angie Blanchard; her great-grandparents, Charles Plaisance (Naomie), Jackie Gaubert, Ronald and Pat Cenac; her Godmother and Aunt, Katie Cenac; her Godfather and Uncle, Neal Foret, Jr. (Chelsey); her Uncle, Colton Foret (Hannah); her Aunts, Melina Melancon (Pat), Makayla Defelice (Taylor); and her 12 cousins (and one on the way) who couldn’t wait to meet her.

She was preceded in death by her Uncle, Chase Michael Foret; her great-grandparents, Frank and Betty Foret, Gary and Nettie Blanchard, Sr., Sherry Plaisance, Burton Gaubert; her great-uncles, Brian and Eric Blanchard; and her great-aunts, Melina Foret and Kelly Cheramie.

Despite her short time on earth, Laken was deeply loved and brought immense joy to her family. She will be dearly missed and remembered as a beautiful and courageous fighter. God’s blessings were bestowed upon us the day she was born and we will be with her again when He calls us into His heavenly kingdom.

A private graveside service was held by her immediate family at Saint Louis Catholic Church.

The family would like to personally thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Thibodaux Regional for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

“I carried you every second of your life, and I will love you every second of mine.”