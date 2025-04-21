Larry Anthony Sapia Sr., 70, a native and resident of Houma, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennie Sapia; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Michael Sapia, Sr., Whitney Sapia, Tommy Sapia, Randall Sapia, Sr., Margaret Chatagnier, Linda Lodrigue, Anna Trahan, Martha Sapia, and Darlene Hotard; and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Sapia; children, Larry Sapia, Jr. and Erica Sapia; parents, Carroll Sapia, Sr. and Bessie Bergeron Sapia; siblings, Carroll Sapia, Jr., Peggy Liner, Ernest Sapia, Richard Sapia, and twin brothers, James and Johnny Sapia.

Larry, Sr. was an avid deer hunter and had a good work ethic as a welder. He will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted father, PawPaw, brother, and friend. As we gather to remember you, our hearts are filled with both sorrow and gratitude. Your light shone so brightly in our lives, illuminating even the darkest days. You had a unique gift for bringing joy and laughter to every moment, and your kindness touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing you. The memories we created together are treasures we will hold close to our hearts forever. From our family gatherings filled with laughter to quiet moments of love and support, every memory is a reminder of the beautiful soul you were. Your love was a guiding force, and it will continue to inspire us everyday. Though you may no longer be with us in body, your spirit lives on in the love we share and the lessons you taught us. We promise to honor your memory by carrying forward the kindness and compassion you showed to everyone around you. You will be dearly missed, but your love will always be a part of us.

Rest in peace, Larry Sr. You will forever remain in our hearts, and we will cherish you always.

There will be a private memorial service held by his immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards funeral expenses by donating to Larry, Sr.’s Crowdfunding on the obituary or call Samart Funeral Home’s main office at 985-851-6540 ext. 2.

