Larry D. Theriot, a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at the age of 74.

Larry enjoyed being outdoors, camping, gardening, crabbing and fishing. He liked bowling, playing pickleball and spending time with family. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne Porche Theriot; children, Jennifer Theriot Champagne (Jacques), Jason Theriot (Michelle), Jared Theriot and John Lottinger (Dee); grandchildren, Haley Beck (Dustin), Burak Ekal, Demir Ekal, Ellie Theriot, Christopher Lottinger and Claire Lottinger; great-grandchildren, Paisley Beck and Magnolia Beck; and siblings, Shiela Theriot, Debbie Matthews, Karol Theriot and Rachael Williams.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Theriot and Barbara “Mae” Theriot; and brother, Billy Theriot.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave.) from 4:00 PM until service time. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 PM.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with his arrangements.