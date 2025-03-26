Larry E Boudreaux, 85, entered his eternal rest on March 18, 2025. Larry was a native of Labadieville and longtime resident of Houma, LA.

A Graveside Service will be held at Church Cemetery on a later date.

Larry is survived by his son, Wayne Boudreaux and wife Heidi; daughter, Brienda B. Brunet; four grandchildren, Aaron, Aidan, Ashtin and Austin; sisters, Nancy Boudreaux and Sylvia Ordoyne; two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Gauge.

Larry is preceded in death by the love of his life, Emilie Theresa Boudreaux; his parents, Claude and Solange Boudreaux; his siblings, Audry Boudreaux, Margie Talbot, Hattie Gautreaux, Myrna Becnel and Debra Hernandez.

Larry loved spending time with his grandchildren and had a passion for gardening.