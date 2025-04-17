Larry James Chauvin, a devoted husband, passionate sports enthusiast, and talented tradesman, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2025, at the age of 80. Born on June 9, 1944, in Chauvin, Louisiana, Larry lived a life rich with purpose and love, leaving an indelible mark on those who knew him.

Raised in the vibrant community of Chauvin, Larry developed a strong affinity for his roots and cherished his upbringing. An avid LSU sports fan, he enjoyed watching games and celebrating the highs and lows of his beloved Tigers with friends and family. Alongside his passion for sports, Larry found joy in fishing, often spending weekends on the water, casting lines, sharing stories with loved ones, and spending time at his parents’ camp.

Larry’s professional journey led him to open Larry Chauvin’s Used Cars, where he thrived as both a talented salesman and skilled mechanic for over 15 years. His natural ability to connect with customers and his dedication to providing quality service made him a respected figure in the auto industry.

Above all, Larry was a devoted family man. He was married to his beloved wife, Linda, for 61 wonderful years. Their enduring love served as a beacon of strength and happiness, inspiring those around them.

Larry is survived by Linda LeCompte Chauvin; children Chad Chauvin (Kim), Danielle Chauvin (Berry), Annette Ledet (Richard), Donald Chauvin (Melissa), Steven Chauvin, Ken Chauvin (Trish); 14 grandchildren and 1 step-grandchild; 11 great grandchildren (1 on the way) and 2 step-great grandchildren; siblings Marion Palmisano, Sandra Terrebonne (Mike), Carl Chauvin (Jane), Ralph Chauvin (Robin); daughter-in-law Penny Chauvin; and a multitude of friends and relatives who will forever hold him in their hearts.

He is preceded in death by his sons Randy and Peter Chauvin; parents Andrew and Mildred Chauvin; sister Bertha Blanchard; brothers Donald and Carroll Chauvin.

Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, April 21, 2025. A public viewing will take place from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM. Larry will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

As we honor Larry’s life, we invite all who knew him to gather and celebrate the joy he brought into our lives. His spirit will continue to resonate in the laughter, stories, and memories shared by family and friends. Larry will be missed dearly, yet his legacy of love and kindness will live on in our hearts.