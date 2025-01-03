Larry ‘Moe’ Corley Morris was born on October 14, 1947 in Alexandria, Louisiana. He died on December 29, 2024 in Thibodaux, Louisiana surrounded by his wife and children.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Corley Morris and Vera Donahoo Morris, and his brothers Paul and John Morris.

He is survived by his wife, Cinda Chaisson Morris, his son, Jody Morris and wife Cortney , his daughter, Rosalyn ‘Roz’ Morrison and husband Jonathan , his grandchildren, Lorelei Morris, Korbin Morrison, Easton Morris, Sutton Morris, and Henley Morris, and his brother David Morris.

Larry was a life-long resident of Terrebonne Parish and a graduate of Terrebonne High School, class of 1966. He obtained a teaching certificate from Louisiana State University, his bachelor’s degree from Nicholls State University, and he was a beloved brother of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. After finishing school he went on to become a well-respected Master Automotive Technician.

Larry lived. He raced cars and ‘ran’ dynamite (and shrimp on occasion). He was a diver, a traveler, a teacher, a story-teller and a fiercely loyal friend. He swam in the Nicholls fountain, enjoyed reading James Bond books, bowling with his brothers and working with his hands. There wasn’t a car he couldn’t fix or a person he wouldn’t help. He shared his never-ending love of all things Disney with his family which will be passed down for generations to come. He and Cinda recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Walt Disney World with their children and grandchildren. In the end, the only thing that seemed to slow him down was a grocery store.

He was a loving father, devoted husband and compassionate friend. He was loved. And for those things, we will ‘Remember the Magic.’

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave, Gray) from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM.

