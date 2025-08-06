Larry “Robot” Paul Ledet Sr., 77, born September 24, 1947 a native of Houma, LA, long-time resident of Bayou Blue, LA and most recently a resident of Brookhaven, MS passed away on Friday, August 1, 2025.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, LA from 1:30 PM until the Religious Service at 4:30 PM.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Elaine Bergeron Ledet; daughter, Stacey Boquet (Fabian Boquet); son, Larry Paul Ledet Jr. (Flora Ledet); nine grandchildren, Tyler Ledet (Kaylie Ledet), Tate Ledet (Cansas Ledet), Tara Ledet (Paul Dardar), Alyssa Ledet, Isaiah Ledet, Raquel Verdin, Harley Verdin, Chance Ledet, Austin Verdin (Ashley Verdin); seven great-grandchildren; brother, Mitchel Ledet (Suzanne Ledet); sisters, Linda Daigle (Earl Daigle) and Dinah Autin (Arnold Autin); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeannette B. Ledet and Charles Ray Ledet; and brother, Terry “Bo” Ledet.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.