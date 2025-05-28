Larry “T-Larry” Anthony Dion, 64, born September 19, 1960 a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Dulac, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

A viewing will be held in his honor on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Clanton Chapel United Methodist Church from 6:00pm-8:00pm

A visitation and service will be held in his honor on Friday, May 30, 2025 at Clanton Chapel United Methodist Church from 9:00am-12:00pm with the burial that will follow at Holy Family Cemtery No. 2

He is survived by his wife, Brandy Ricketts; sons, Larry Phillips (Whitney) and Erin Phillips (Karen); daughter, Lara Hoyt (Rocky Hoyt); brothers, Ernest Dion, Ronald Pierre, and Adam Pierre; sisters, Christine Billiot, Marie Geraldine Parfait, Shirley Steakley; twelve grandchildren; and one great-grandchild and one great-grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Phillips; mother, Marie Alice Dion; step-father, John Verret; bio-father, Antoine Minor Trahan; and five siblings.

A Tribute from His Children

Our daddy was a man who made ordinary moments unforgettable.

He loved deeply, laughed loudly, and lived fully. Whether he was telling a story, offering a helping hand, or just sitting nearby with that familiar grin, we always felt his presence. He was strong and caring, someone who carried both wisdom and happiness wherever he went.

Daddy taught us the beauty of simple things: to enjoy a home cooked meal, how to tell a great joke, how to treat people with kindness, and to always say “I love you.” He had a unique way of making you feel like the most important person in the room, even if all he did was smile.

His love didn’t need to be loud, though often it was, it was steady and true. We’ll forever cherish the sound of his voice, the look in his eyes when he was proud, and the way his laughter filled the room.

Though our hearts are broken, we hold tightly to the legacy he leaves behind: a name worth honoring, memories worth treasuring, and a love that will never fade.

With all our love,

Lara, Larry “Chock,” and Erin

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.