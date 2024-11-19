Laura B. Crochet, 91, of Houma, passed away on November 16, 2024.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2024, at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church from 9:00 am until the Religious Service starting at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. II.

She is survived by her; sons, Elton Crochet Jr. and Dale Crochet; daughter, Pamela Crochet Freeman; 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Crochet Sr.; parents, Clement and Laura Bonin; brother, Victor Bonin; and sister, Lou Weldman.

Laura was a great mother and grandmother. She enjoyed helping at her family’s crab factory. She enjoyed cooking for and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.