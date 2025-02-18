Laura Eva Ranatza, 98, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2025 at 9:00am. Laura was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 11:00am with burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Laura is survived by her loving family; her nieces and nephews, Tammy Levron Londono and Kenneth Musemeche, Harold Levron, and many other loving nieces and nephews.

Laura is preceded in passing by her parents, Rodney and Elvira Carlos Moore; brothers, Ivory Moore, Francis Moore and Thomas Moore; and sisters, Vivian Bergeron, Stella Clara Arceneaux, Eunice North, Rita Villemez, Gladys Rull, and Rosadel Levron; and her nieces and nephews.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Laura Ranatza.