With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Laura “Virginia” Fitch, a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who peacefully departed this life on July 8, 2025, at the age of 76. Born on March 13, 1949, in Dulac, Louisiana, Virginia was a proud American Indian whose life was a testament to strength, resilience, and unwavering love.

Virginia was a matriarch in every sense of the word-stern yet loving, she nurtured and guided her family with grace. Virginia is survived by her sons, Scottie Pierre and wife Rhonda, Ron Pierre and wife Michelle, and Chad Pierre and wife April, Ernest and wife Melinda; grandchildren, Derek (Sam), Chelsea (Seth), Tyler, Aaron (Stacy), Austin, Damian (Sara), Darian, Kalob, Maddie, Dylan, Angel, Kim and Jalei; eleven great grandchildren; brothers, Steve (Eva), Roger; sisters, Velma, Geraldine, Betty; numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son, Don Pierre; parents, Charles and Edwina Martin Fitch; siblings, Edward, Felix, Charles, Jr., Cyrus, Larry, Newman, Stella, Enolia, and Mary.

A devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, Virginia found immense joy in watching her grandchildren thrive, showering them with an abundance of affection and wisdom.

In her younger days, Virginia’s artistic spirit flourished through her love for embroidery and various crafts, while in her later years, she found comfort in her favorite television shows. She served as a dedicated manager at B.J.’s Quick Stop for 27 years, where her remarkable work ethic and commitment left a lasting impression on her colleagues and customers alike.

Above all, Virginia’s unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior guided her through life’s challenges, and she instilled that same devotion in her family.

To honor Virginia’s life and legacy, a public viewing will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, July 11, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, followed by another public viewing on Saturday, July 12, 2025, starting at 8:30 AM until her Celebration of Life Service at 10:30 AM at Covenant Christian Church. Following the service, Virginia will be laid to rest in a manner befitting her spirit and memory at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Virginia will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her impact on her family, friends, and community is undeniable, and she leaves behind a beautiful legacy that will continue to inspire and bless those fortunate enough to have crossed her path. We take comfort in knowing that her love and light will forever shine in our hearts.

