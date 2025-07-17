LeeRoy V. Ordoyne, 82, passed away on July 10, 2025. Born on October 23, 1942 he was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Berwick.

Friends and family will be received at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Saturday, July 19, 2025 from 8:00 am until service time at 10:00 am. Burial and military honors will be held in Berwick Cemetery at 12:00 pm.

LeeRoy is survived his son, Scott Philip Ordoyne, daughter, Felicia Ann Ordoyne, sister, Cheryl Shaver, brothers, Peter Ordoyne and Karl “Coco” Ordoyne, five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos Ordogne and Bernice Boudreaux, son, Chad Michael Ordoyne, brothers, Jerry “Conway” Ordoyne and Ricky Thomas Ordoyne, sister, Elizabeth Jackson.

Leeroy was a veteran of the United Stated Army.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.