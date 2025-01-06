Leona Landry, 95, passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 3, 2025. Leona was a native and a longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 from 9 AM to 11 AM at Chauvin Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.

Leona is survived by her son, Elton Landry Jr. (Joanne) and daughter, Phyllis Witt (Kris), grandchildren; Michael Landry, Jade Landry, Julian Landry, Rhiannon Foret (Derek), Alex Witt, Katelyn Witt, Craig Fregeau (Leah), Nathan Fregeau (Kullen), Corey Landry (Katie), Amanda Aymami (Keith), numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Leona is preceded in death by her loving husband Elton R. Landry Sr., parents; Irvin and Elsie Duplantis, sons; Dwight and Kenneth Landry, sisters; Audrey Bergeron, Ouida Dupre and Diane Scott, brothers; Errol Duplantis. Allen Duplantis, Floyd Duplantis, Sr., and Irvin Duplantis, Jr.

The family would like to thank Dr. Julia Rhodes and staff for their love and support shown to the family.

