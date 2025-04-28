Leonardine “Deanie” Segretto Allemand, 86, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harris A. Allemand, Sr.; children, Harris A. Allemand, Jr. and wife Angel, Anita Allemand Blalock and husband Randy, Craig Allemand and wife Sandra, Christine Allemand and fiance Cecil M. Douglas; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Gerry Cook and husband Johnny; brother-in-law, David Doll, Sr.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Salvadore and Alice Gaudet Segretto; in-laws, Alcee and Gertie LeBoeuf Allemand; grandchild, Brad Clouatre; sisters, Rosemary Segretto Doll and Shirley Segretto House and husband Charles “Charlie”; and godchild, Robin Doll Satterfield.

Deanie was loved by everyone and never met a stranger. She enjoyed having coffee with her circle of friends every morning. She also enjoyed sewing and doing crafts. She would give homemade Christmas ornaments out every year. Deanie loved fishing, bowling, taking pictures, collecting salt & pepper shakers, and spending time with family. She was a member of the local TOPS group and Red Hatters. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice, especially Danielle Bergeron and Nathaniel Ward. The family would also like to thank her caregivers, Andrea, Aryel, Alexus, and Jerrica for their outstanding care and compassion.

